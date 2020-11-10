1/1
Takemi (Kim) George
Takemi (Kim) George, 81, of Port Charlotte, Fla., and Okinawa, Japan, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at home with her family nearby.

Takemi was born April 3, 1939, on Rota, in the Northern Mariana Islands to the late Tei-ichi and Omito (Nakahodo) China. After the war her parents relocated to Okinawa, Japan where Takemi lived until she and her family relocated to Port Charlotte in 1992. She shared 50 years of marriage with the late Cloyd W. George, Jr.

Takemi enjoyed cooking traditional food, shopping and traveling. She loved spending time with her family and socializing with her circle of Okinawan friends. Her favorite expression was "You can laugh with grandchildren but you can't laugh with money." Her life was rich with family and friends who loved her and will miss her dearly.

Surviving is daughter Megumi, wife of Phillip Lehman of Denver, Pa.; two sons Cloyd William (Bill) George, III., husband of Justine Hinz, Las Vegas, and Kenneth George, husband of Carolyn George, Port Charlotte; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two sisters Hideko Higa and Aiko China, and one brother Tei-shin China, all from Okinawa. She was preceded in death by nine brothers and sisters.

A private interment is planned at the Sarasota National Cemetery.

Published in Sun Newspapers on Nov. 10, 2020.
