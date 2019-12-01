Home

Age 82, of Edina, Minnesota, passed away November 24, 2019. Sonja was an ordained minister in the United Metaphysical Church. She grew up in Clyde, Kansas, traveled the world as an army wife, lived in the Washington, D.C. area for many years, retired to North Port, Florida, and spent the last five years in Edina, Minnesota. Survived by husband, Robert; daughter, Kym (Andy) Gerberich of Sarasota, Florida; siblings Jill Rettig, Monti (Johnni) Andrewson, Jo (Ron) Cibolski of North Port, Florida, T.C. (Angela) Andrewson, and Hans (Anne) Andrewson; sister-in-law, Margene (Gary) Cash of Clyde, Kansas; stepdaughter, Anne (Don) Elliott, stepson, John (Rachel) Taylor; grandson, Wyatt Taylor; good friend, Nancy Hoffman of North Port, Florida; and many more friends, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Arnold and Dorla Andrewson; brothers, Andy Andrewson and Tyrone Andrewson; son, Jeffrey Alexander. A Celebration of Life service will be held in Clyde, Kansas in the spring.
