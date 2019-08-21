Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St Raphael Church
Englewood, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ted Holman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ted Holman


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ted Holman Obituary
Theodore M Holman (Ted),

age 90, of Englewood, passed away July, 21, at Englewood Community Hospital. He was born in Chicago, Illinois on March, 14, 1929 to the late Joseph and Kathryn Holman. He moved to Englewood from Strongsville, Ohio in 1996, after retiring.

Ted was a graduate of Western Michigan University. He spent his career flying, in the Air Force, Michigan National Guard, and as a corporate pilot.

Ted is survived by his wife, Janet, of 64 years, daughters Patricia (Edward Thomas), and Christine (Norman Locker). Grandchildren Kimberley, Leah, Bradley, Curtis, Ryanne, and great grandson Cameron. He is also survived by older brother Donald, younger sister, MaryAnn and brother John in Michigan, nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at St Raphael Church, Englewood, August 23 at 11 am. Interment in Memorial Garden at St Raphael Church.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ted's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.