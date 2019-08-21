|
Theodore M Holman (Ted),
age 90, of Englewood, passed away July, 21, at Englewood Community Hospital. He was born in Chicago, Illinois on March, 14, 1929 to the late Joseph and Kathryn Holman. He moved to Englewood from Strongsville, Ohio in 1996, after retiring.
Ted was a graduate of Western Michigan University. He spent his career flying, in the Air Force, Michigan National Guard, and as a corporate pilot.
Ted is survived by his wife, Janet, of 64 years, daughters Patricia (Edward Thomas), and Christine (Norman Locker). Grandchildren Kimberley, Leah, Bradley, Curtis, Ryanne, and great grandson Cameron. He is also survived by older brother Donald, younger sister, MaryAnn and brother John in Michigan, nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at St Raphael Church, Englewood, August 23 at 11 am. Interment in Memorial Garden at St Raphael Church.