Terese A. McWatt, 91, Port Charlotte, Florida died Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Harbour Health Center in Port Charlotte.
She was born October 14, 1927 in New York, New York to the late Frank and Amelia Gardner.
Teresa moved to Florida in 1974 from New York with her husband and family. She was a former employee of W.T. Grant Department Stores and a former administrative assistant at Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte. She was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.
Terese is survived by her loving family, two daughters, June Anne McWatt and Kathleen "Kathy" (Bill) Pouk-Jacobsen both of Port Charlotte; a son, Andrew (Marsha) McWatt of Yuma, AZ; a daughter-in-law, Janette McWatt of Lenoir City, TN; a sister, Bernadette Koutsoukos of Lake Mary, MA; a brother, Alan Valladares of Ocala, FL; 7 grandchildren, Heather, Cherise, Laurie, Joe, Ashley, Christopher and Jessica; 12 great grandchildren, Cyndee, Michael, Hailee, Cooper, Maddy, Anna, Avah, Caleb, Hunter, Joshua, Addison, and Coltyn. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald McWatt, a son, Michael McWatt and many brothers and sisters.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 from 6-8 PM at Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday 11:00 AM, Oct. 9, 2019 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 21505 Augusta Ave., Port Charlotte, FL 33952. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Port Charlotte.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.