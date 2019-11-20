Home

Thelma Arlene Kirkpatrick Obituary
Thelma Arlene (nee Crowe) Kirkpatrick March 31 1934 - November 1, 2019

Thelma Arlene (nee Crowe) Kirkpatrick passed away at the age of 85 after a battle with a long illness.

Thelma was born on March 31, 1934 in Fairchance, Pennsylvania. Thelma married her high school sweetheart at 16 years old, John Kirkpatrick Jr, and had two sons. She worked as a secretary throughout her career living in Ohio and eventually retiring to Florida with her husband. Thelma was an avid golfer and enjoyed spending time with her family.

Thelma will be lovingly remembered by her family son Cameron "Jim" (Barbara "Bobbie"); and son Curtiss. Grandchildren Cameron "Jimmy" (Laura); Jason (Alicia); John (Carissa) and Christa (Thomas Mootz). Great-grandchildren Taylor; Kaden; Connor; Graysen; Austin; Owen; Aria; Aiden; Cora; Abel; and Evan; and longtime family friends Robert and Linda Taylor.

Thelma was pre-deceased by her parents Cameron and Dorothy Crowe, brother William Crowe, and husband John "Jack" Kirkpatrick Jr.

A memorial service will be held for Thelma on November 23, 2019 11am at Lemon Bay Funeral Home.

Arrangements are by Lemon Bay Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
