Thelma Jean King, 93, of North Port, passed away May 24, 2020. She was born to Joseph and Florence Pagel on March 25, 1927, in Detroit, Mich., the youngest of six children. She married the late Clarence L. King in 1946, and they lived together in the Detroit area for forty nine years before relocating to North Port in 1995.
Thelma was a resident of Lazy River Village for 25 years, where she has been remembered as "a sweet lovely lady." She was active in many groups, including Mah Jong, Hand and Foot, Poker, and was an avid crossword puzzler. She was also a volunteer for the community library.
Thelma was immensely proud of her family, all of whom were present for her 90th birthday in a week long seaside celebration at Manasota Key in 2017. Though it was the last time she was to be together with everyone, she created some family memories that will live in their hearts for generations to come.
Thelma leaves two sons, Darril King and wife Peggy of Newburyport, Mass.; Dan King and wife Denise of Asheville, N.C.; two grandsons, Ryan King and wife Meredith of Nashua, N.H., Steven King and wife Erin of Exeter, N.H., and a granddaughter, Jessica Jean King of Newburyport, Mass.; as well as four great-grandchildren, Bryce, Auden, Maggie and Jane. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence, in 2006.
A private family ceremony will be held at Venice Memorial Gardens in June. In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation to North Port Meals on Wheels, 13624 Tamiami Trail, Box 227, North Port FL, 34287-1647.
Services under the care of Farley Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
Thelma was a resident of Lazy River Village for 25 years, where she has been remembered as "a sweet lovely lady." She was active in many groups, including Mah Jong, Hand and Foot, Poker, and was an avid crossword puzzler. She was also a volunteer for the community library.
Thelma was immensely proud of her family, all of whom were present for her 90th birthday in a week long seaside celebration at Manasota Key in 2017. Though it was the last time she was to be together with everyone, she created some family memories that will live in their hearts for generations to come.
Thelma leaves two sons, Darril King and wife Peggy of Newburyport, Mass.; Dan King and wife Denise of Asheville, N.C.; two grandsons, Ryan King and wife Meredith of Nashua, N.H., Steven King and wife Erin of Exeter, N.H., and a granddaughter, Jessica Jean King of Newburyport, Mass.; as well as four great-grandchildren, Bryce, Auden, Maggie and Jane. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence, in 2006.
A private family ceremony will be held at Venice Memorial Gardens in June. In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation to North Port Meals on Wheels, 13624 Tamiami Trail, Box 227, North Port FL, 34287-1647.
Services under the care of Farley Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Englewood Sun on Jun. 3, 2020.