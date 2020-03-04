Home

Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
2151 Tamiami Trail
Port Charlotte, FL 33948
941-629-3141
Service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
2151 Tamiami Trail
Port Charlotte, FL 33948
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church
24411 Rampart Blvd.
Port Charlotte, FL
Theodora T. Moritz


1955 - 2020
Theodora T. Moritz Obituary
Theodora T. "Teddy" Moritz, 64, of Punta Gorda, Fla., passed away on Sun., March 1, 2020, in Port Charlotte, Fla.

Teddy was born to the late Thomas Anthony and Katina Teague on Dec. 3, 1955 in Pittsburgh, Pa. Teddy a Registered Healthcare Nurse, was a loving free spirited woman who lived life to the fullest and will be forever missed by all who loved and knew her.

Teddy is survived by her children, sons Michael C. Moritz II, and T. Matthew McVicker, and daughter, Andrea McVicker; three grandchildren, Trinity, Alexi and Nadia; a sister, Nickie Doukas, and twin brothers Thomas P. and Theodore P. Teague. In addition to her parents, Teddy was preceded in death by a brother Michael Teague, and her husband, Michael C. Moritz.

Visitation will be held this Thursday from 6 to 8 PM, March 5, 2020 at Roberson Funeral Homes, 2151 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte, and Funeral services celebrating Teddy's life will be held Friday at 10 AM, March 6, 2020 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 24411 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 33980. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, Port Charlotte, Florida.

Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Homes, Port Charlotte Chapel.
