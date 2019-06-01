Services National Cremation and Burial Society Sarasota 2990 Bee Ridge Road Sarasota , FL 34239 (941) 923-9535 For more information about Theodore Berger Memorial service 11:00 AM Grace Episcopal Church 200 Highfield Lane Nutley , NJ View Map Resources More Obituaries for Theodore Berger Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Theodore J. (Ted) Berger Sr.

1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Theodore (Ted) J. Berger, Sr. of North Port - formerly of Nutley, NJ



May 4, 1938- May 23, 2019



Ted was born on May 4, 1938 at Passaic General Hospital, Passaic, NJ to Dr. Theodore J. Berger and Ellen Lois Miller Berger of Nutley, NJ.Husband of Susann Renken Berger of North Port, FL, Ted grew up in Nutley, NJ attending local public schools and was the president of the Nutley High School Class of 1956. After graduating high school, Ted received a football scholarship to Lehigh University in Allentown, PA and would later graduate from the Newark College of Engineering, now known as New Jersey Institute of Technology.Ted married Susann Renken in 1960. Following their marriage, Ted was employed as a laboratory technician at Hoffman-La Roche in Nutley. Ted remained at Hoffman-La Roche for the entirety of his 37 year professional career, retiring in 1999 as Corporate Vice President and Director of Safety Affairs for all US Operations and Puerto Rico. Hewas at the center of the economic-environmental debate and a driving force behind the ecological conservation and environmental protection of Roche's vast properties in Switzerland, New Jersey, and other locations in the United States.Ted was an engineer and executive by profession. After his retirement, he founded his own consulting business, Berger Environmental and Safety Assoc., becoming a consultant and liaison between colleges and pharmaceutical companies.Ted was active in Grace Episcopal Church - starting as an acolyte, then becoming a member of the church vestry, and chairman of the church's 100th Anniversary in 1973. Ted's civic activities included election to the Nutley Board of Education ("Vote for Ted for the Board of Ed") and was also appointed to the Nutley Zoning Board of Adjustment. Ted was active in several professional organizations, serving the Board of Trustees of the New Jersey Safety Council, OSHA Committee, Chairman of the Pharmaceutical Manufacturer's Association, Chairman of the Advisory Board of the Hazardous Substances Management Research Center, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the NorthJersey Regional Chamber of Commerce. Ted also served as President of the Clifton Rotary Club and then President of the Nutley Rotary Club, where he was named a Paul Harris Fellow for his service. Ted was formerly a member



the Upper Montclair Beach Club, Montclair, NJ and the Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, NJ.Ted and his family had a second home at Arrowhead Lakes, Pocono Lake, PA where he enjoyed wonderful weekends with family and friends. An avid outdoorsman, he had a passion for golfing, fishing and sailing. Ted was able to complete his life's dream of taking both sons and two of his grandsons to his favorite Maine sporting camp, Igor Sikorsky's Bradford Camps in Ashland, ME.He had a quick wit and enjoyed telling humorous stories and jokes, even laughing at his own. He relished in his restoration of a 1931Model A Ford, which was frequently seen around Nutley, being used for proms, weddings, and parades. As his health declined, Ted enjoyed puzzles, playing bridge, and was an astute etymologist. He had a loveof sharing the derivation of words with family and friends.A dedicated uncle to his nieces and nephews: Jennifer Ahearn-Koch (Thomas), Vice-Mayor of Sarasota, FL, Betsy Klauder (Tim) of Wesley Chapel, FL and Barbara Pruden of Rock Hill, NC and Gary Brinkerhoff (Judy) of Milford, PA. He was also very fond of his sister-in-law and brother-in-law Erica and Vincent Gautieri of Upper Montclair, NJ.Ted was predeceased by his mother New Jersey Assemblywoman Ellen Berger and father Dr. Theodore J. Berger, both of Nutley, his two sisters Barbara Ahearn of Longboat Key, FL; Elizabeth (Betty) Roth and Christopher Roth ofCoronado, CA; Erich and Sophie Renken - his mother and father-in-law whom he considered his step-parents after his own passed so young.Ted is survived by his loving wife of 59 years Susann Betty; his two sons Theodore James (Bobby Lee) of North Port, FL and Bruce Eric (Debbie) of Mt. Sinai, NY; his four grandsons Andrew Eric and Adam Christopher, both also of Mt. Sinai, Michael of Enfield, CT, and Dr. Theodore Jude (Ines) of Rensselaer, NY; and two great-grandchildren, Emily Aria and Leonardo Orion.A memorial service will be held on June 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Grace Episcopal Church, 200 Highfield Lane, Nutley, NJ 07110. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to an organization of your choice.