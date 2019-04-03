Theodore Robert "Ted" Naumann, 93, of Punta Gorda, FL, fell asleep in Jesus and entered into paradise on March 29, 2019. The eldest son of LCMS missionary, Rev. Henry Immanuel Naumann, and Alida (nee Jackson) Naumann, Ted was born in Nueva Gerona, Isle of Pines, Cuba, on October 9, 1925. Baptized there, he later confessed his baptismal faith in the rite of Confirmation on May 29, 1939, and was admitted to the altar to receive the medicine of immortality, Jesus Christ's life-giving body and blood in Holy Communion.



Ted was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Punta Gorda. For his whole life Ted was a faithful church attender, communicant, and volunteer in the Lord's work through the Lutheran Hour, Lutheran Bible Translators, and Concordia Theological Seminary, just to name a few. A passionate evangelist (trained by Rev Dr. James Kennedy), Ted was interested in everyone's eternal destiny. He believed the Biblical record of the origin of all matter and life. He was convinced that Jesus Christ is the Way, the Truth and the Life, and that everyone who believes in Him and is baptized will - on the Day of the Lord - be raised from the grave with immortal bodies to live forever in heaven. Finally, Ted himself was blessed to be taken home to join the heavenly hosts in the worship of God in the immediate presence of his Savior, the Redeemer of us all.



Ted was a retired Lt Col - Command Pilot - in the United States Air Force. Starting in 1960 he worked as a Florida Real Estate Broker, DBA, the owner of Ted Naumann Realty.



On December 25, 1954 Ted was joined in holy matrimony to Shirley Ann (nee Lemhouse) Naumann. Ted is survived by Shirley, his wife of over 64 years; his three sons: Jonathan (Cheryl), Paul (Dana), and Timothy, (Celia); his 10 grandchildren: Brian, David (Laura), Edward (Monica), Gordon (Marta), and Nigel (Persis) Naumann; Dorothy (Micah) Glenn; Philip (Chelsey), Andrew, Janel and Ariel Naumann; and 19 great-grandchildren: Hannah, Ruth, Phoebe, Vaughn, Lois, Matthias, Martin, William, Charles, Robert, Emily, Alfred, Felicity, Arthur, Ralph and baby Naumann; Jonathan, Talitha and David Glenn; and three siblings: William Naumann, Betty Goelz and Dorothy Von Hoene. Ted is predeceased by his parents and two sisters, Milda and Susan.



"Blessed are the dead who die in the Lord from now on." "Blessed indeed," says the Spirit, "that they may rest from their labors, for their deeds follow them!" (Revelation 14:13).



The family will receive friends on Friday April 5, 2019 from 4:00 - 6:00pm at the Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home, 635 E Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda, FL 33950. The Funeral Service will be at 1:00 pm Saturday April 6, 2019, at Faith Lutheran Church, 4005 Palm Drive Punta Gorda, FL 33950. Burial with military honors will be held at 10:30 am, Monday April 8, 2019, at the Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Rd 72, Sarasota, FL 34241.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, Punta Gorda; Lutheran Hour Ministries; or the Office of International Missions of the Lutheran Church - Missouri Synod.



