|
|
Theodore Toluba, 79, of Honokaa, Hawaii and formerly of Venice, Florida died Nov. 4 at his residence. Born in Larksville, Pennsylvania, he was a retired counselor at A.M.Y. Northwest Middle School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, a veteran with the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and an avid tennis player and outdoorsman. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date. Condolences may be sent to P.O. Box 383, Honokaa, Hawaii 96727 or emailed to [email protected] Survived by wife, Naomi Ahuna Campbell of Honokaa; two brothers and a sister, numerous nieces & nephews. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.