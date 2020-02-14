|
|
Theresa C. Fiedler, 90, of Port Charlotte, Fla. died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at Bayfront Health-Port Charlotte.
She was born April 8, 1929 in Brooklyn, N.Y. to the late Angelo and Filomena Labella. She moved to Port Charlotte with her family 32 years ago from Shirley, L.I., N.Y. She attended St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Port Charlotte.
Theresa is survived by her loving family, her companion, Floyd Henderson; a son, John A. (Annette) Fiedler of Port Charlotte; a sister, Clara Romano of Brooklyn, N.Y.; two grandchildren, Cristina (Ryan) Finnegan of Port Charlotte and Jonathan (Brandy Bilhart) Fiedler of North Port, Fla.; and 5 Grandchildren, Mikaela Martin, Morgan Finnegan, Brooks Finnegan, Aubree Fiedlerand Averie Fiedler.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Fiedler who died in 1989.
Visitation will be held from 10 until 11 a.m., Monday, Feb. 17 2020 at Roberson Funeral Home Chapel, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948
with Funeral services at 11 a.m. Entombment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Port Charlotte.
