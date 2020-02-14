Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
2151 Tamiami Trail
Port Charlotte, FL 33948
941-629-3141
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
2151 Tamiami Trail
Port Charlotte, FL 33948
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
2151 Tamiami Trail
Port Charlotte, FL 33948
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Fiedler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa C. Fiedler


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresa C. Fiedler Obituary
Theresa C. Fiedler, 90, of Port Charlotte, Fla. died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at Bayfront Health-Port Charlotte.

She was born April 8, 1929 in Brooklyn, N.Y. to the late Angelo and Filomena Labella. She moved to Port Charlotte with her family 32 years ago from Shirley, L.I., N.Y. She attended St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Port Charlotte.

Theresa is survived by her loving family, her companion, Floyd Henderson; a son, John A. (Annette) Fiedler of Port Charlotte; a sister, Clara Romano of Brooklyn, N.Y.; two grandchildren, Cristina (Ryan) Finnegan of Port Charlotte and Jonathan (Brandy Bilhart) Fiedler of North Port, Fla.; and 5 Grandchildren, Mikaela Martin, Morgan Finnegan, Brooks Finnegan, Aubree Fiedlerand Averie Fiedler.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Fiedler who died in 1989.

Visitation will be held from 10 until 11 a.m., Monday, Feb. 17 2020 at Roberson Funeral Home Chapel, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948

with Funeral services at 11 a.m. Entombment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Port Charlotte.

Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -