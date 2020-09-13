1/
Theresa Catherine Moser
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theresa Catherine Moser, 69, of North Port, Fla., passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020, at her home in North Port.

Theresa was born to Robert J. and Theresa C. Moser on July 20, 1951, in Bronx, N.Y. Theresa loved life to the fullest and will forever be missed by all who loved and knew her.

Survivors include her loving mother, Theresa C. Moser of Port Charlotte and her brother, Robert J. Moser of Port Charlotte and three Godchildren, Amanda, Adriana and Alexa Koleada. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert J., her sister, Elise Mary Moser, and her two brothers, Stephen and Alan Moser.

Visitation will be held 10 a.m.-11 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m., Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel. Inurnment will be held at a later date by the family.

Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Newspapers on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Service
11:00 AM
Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
2151 Tamiami Trail
Port Charlotte, FL 33948
941-629-3141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved