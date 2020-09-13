Theresa Catherine Moser, 69, of North Port, Fla., passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020, at her home in North Port.
Theresa was born to Robert J. and Theresa C. Moser on July 20, 1951, in Bronx, N.Y. Theresa loved life to the fullest and will forever be missed by all who loved and knew her.
Survivors include her loving mother, Theresa C. Moser of Port Charlotte and her brother, Robert J. Moser of Port Charlotte and three Godchildren, Amanda, Adriana and Alexa Koleada. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert J., her sister, Elise Mary Moser, and her two brothers, Stephen and Alan Moser.
Visitation will be held 10 a.m.-11 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m., Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel. Inurnment will be held at a later date by the family.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com
to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.