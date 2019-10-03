Home

Thomas A. Faling

Thomas A. (Tom) Faling 3/2/52 - 9/29/19

Originally from Michigan,Tom grew up in Venice. He graduated from VHS and MJC. He worked with his Dad who started Faling Construction, and eventually took over the company which he ran to date. Many of the original buildings On "The Ave's" in downtown Venice were remodeled by Faling Construction. Tom also did many projects for the City of Venice.

Tom was married for 45 years to his loving wife Robin. He was devoted to his family and friends.

Tom belonged to and remained active in the Kiwanis Club of Venice and the family has requested in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Kiwanis Club or the charity if your choice in memory of Tom.

Services will be private as to Tom's wishes.
