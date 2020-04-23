Home

Thomas Allan Moore passed away April 19, 2020, at his home.

He was born March 31, 1924 ,to the late David Allen Moore and Harriett Post Moore in Ithaca, N.Y.

He moved to Rotonda West in 1981 with his wife Gini from Trumansburg, N.Y., where he enjoyed volunteer work. He was a Boy Scott Master for many years. Also served on The Council Level. He repaired books at the Englewood Charlotte Library.

Tom proudly served with the 3 Calvary Reconnaissance Squadron, Troop A. WWII

in Europe. Following his military service, he was purchasing agent for Norton Electric Company in Ithaca, N.Y., for 35 years.

He belonged to many organization plus the American Legion. A life member of the

V.F.W.

He is survived by his wife Virginia Moore, his son, Thomas F. (Larysa) Moore.

Granddaughter; Sarah Marie Moore, great-granddaughter Marley Marie McDougal, his Brother Paul Moore. Predeceased by his Daughter Sally Jayne Moore. 3 Sisters and 2 Brothers.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider Tidwell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238.
