Thomas Candon Carroll, PPD, Ret., of Rotonda West, Fla., passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Venice Bayfront hospital. Tommy was born to Thomas E.F. Carroll and Helen Candon Carroll in



Providence, R.I., on Oct. 29, 1954. He was one of six children, and is survived by his Sister Cathy and husband Carl Chiulli, his Sister Barbara Quaranto, Sister Veronica Allen, Sister Ann and husband Walter Skorupski, and Sister Helen and husband Joe Giardina, and several nieces and nephews. He is survived by his best friend and love of his life, Deborah P. Carroll, also of Rotonda West, Fla., who was his partner for life, and her Son, Lee C. Morrison of Martinsburg, W. Va.



Tommy was retired from the Providence Police Dept. He also attended Roger Williams College. He was an avid boater and boated on the waters of Rhode Island for many years prior to moving to Florida. He was a member of the South Kingstown Elks, the Emerald Society of Rhode Island, and the Providence FOP Lodge 3. Up until recent events, he was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. Tommy loved his cats and had many great friends who will miss him dearly. He was a true gentleman and would lend a hand to anyone who needed it.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store