Thomas Cory, 89, of Punta Gorda, Fla., passed away Monday, August 10, 2020, after a brief illness. He was born March 23, 1931, in Bucyrus, Ohio, son of Thomas and Thelma Cory. Tom and his current wife, Leah, married March 2015 and lived in Punta Gorda, Fla. He moved to Punta Gorda in 1985 from Bucyrus, Ohio after retiring from Timken Roller Bearing. He was a USAF Korean War Vet, member of the Bucyrus American Legion and is a member of Tri-City Baptist Church or Port Charlotte, Fla. Tom's first wife, Barb, preceded his death after 61 years of marriage.



He is survived by his wife Leah; three daughters, Diane (Jim) Waterman of Pickerington, Ohio, Jill Keller of Shelby Township, Mich., and Dawn Cory of Columbus, Ind., four sons, Dale (Bev) of Grove City, Ohio, Charles (Pam) of Wilmington, Del., Tim (Phuong) of Woodbridge, Va., and Bob (Roxy) of Tuscan, Ariz.; stepdaughter Sue of Englewood, Fla., and stepson John (Mary) of Webster, Ky.; 13 grandchildren, Lisa, Heather, Jennifer, Stephanie, Amber, Matthew, Sam, Alyssa, Nicole, Mikaela, Matthew, Michael and Tabetha; and 3 great-granddaughters, Samantha, Kailey, and Sienna.



A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tri-City Baptist Church, 24058 Heritage Place, Port Charlotte, FL 33980.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store