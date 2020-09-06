Thomas Ernest Zinneman, passed away at Fawcett Memorial Hospital on August 29, 2020. Tom was born on November 6, 1940, in Hanover, Penn., to Earl Zinneman and Evelyn Reynolds. He moved to Illinois to pursue his education in 1962, where he met Ann G. Webber, who would become his wife. Ann and Tom married on August 24, 1963, in Joliet, Ill. They later moved to Maryland where Tom completed his Masters of Science in Electrical Engineering in 1969. Upon graduation Tom accepted a position with Indiana University where he helped build the cyclotron particle accelerator at the university.
Tom and Ann had two children, Nancy and David. In 1975, the family moved to Joliet, Ill., when Tom took a job at Argonne National Laboratory. Tom enjoyed playing sports with his children, as well as playing basketball and softball on work or church teams. He was also a bowler and an active stamp collector.
In 1998, Tom and Ann retired to Punta Gorda, Fla. In addition to fishing, Tom became interested in bird watching and digital photography. He became a well known photographer in the Port Charlotte area and was active with the local camera club and taught classes in digital photography at the local cultural center. He maintained a web site (zinnysworld.com
) with photographs of Florida wildlife as well as birds and wildlife from several trips he took. In 2015 he published a book with a collection of his photographs of Florida wildlife. He was a member of the Photographic Society of America and several of his photos won awards.
Tom spent many years caring for his wife, Ann, who suffered from kidney failure and was on dialysis from 2013 until her death in 2020. During this time Tom became interested in playing bridge and became an avid bridge player.
He is survived by his sister Annette Bixler, daughter Nancy Z. Read (John) and son David E. Zinneman. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl R. Zinneman and Evelyn M. Reynolds, and his wife of 57 years, Ann G. Zinneman who passed away in June of this year.
Tom will be cremated and his remains interred at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Port Charlotte, Fla. Services will be scheduled at a later date. His memorial page is with Baldwin Brothers Cremation (www.baldwincremation.com
) in Port Charlotte. His Facebook page and website will remain in tribute as well. In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor can be made to the Audubon Society or to your local library.