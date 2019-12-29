|
Thomas F. Behling, 97, formerly of North White Plains, New York, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, December 21, 2019 in Port Charlotte, Florida.
Thomas was born October 23, 1922 in New Rochelle, New York to the late Thomas S. and Margaret S. (nee-Hartery)
Behling. He graduated from New Rochelle High School in 1940, and was drafted into the U.S. Navy and served in the
Pacific Theater during WWII and was a Purple Heart recipient. He was honorably discharged in 1946. On September 6, 1947, he married Marie Dirmann, the love of his life. Tom graduated from Iona College in 1949 earning a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and Accounting and later passed his CPA exam that same year. He later earned a Master's degree from New York University. Tom worked as an accountant for Iona College after graduation. He then took a position in Copaigue Public Schools on Long Island as a Business Administrator. In 1962 he accepted the position as Business Administrator with the Valhalla Union Free School District in Valhalla, New York and held that position until his retirement in 1987. During his retirement, Tom and his wife Marie enjoyed spending time with their family.
They traveled extensively in the U.S. and overseas. They were avid ballroom dancers and were very involved with their local church and community organizations. In 2014, following the passing of his beloved wife Marie of 66 and a half years, Tom moved to South Port Square in Port Charlotte. Tom was involved with many activities and especially enjoyed the parties on Friday where he Ballroom danced with friends. He made many wonderful friends and will be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor, zest for life, generous spirit, his faith in God, skillful dancing, and for always being a
perfect gentleman. He is survived by six children, Dr. Christine (Wayne) Wilson, Nancy (Bernard) McGuerty, Peter (Deborah) Behling,
Elizabeth (Brian) Kidder, Robert (Nancy) Behling, and Mary (Gary) Delfico; fourteen grandchildren, and six great
grandchildren. Thomas was preceded in death by Marie his wife and a son Thomas W.
The family will receive visitors on Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 2 to 4 pm. with a wake service at 3 pm, at Roberson
Funeral Homes, 2151 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 1:30 pm on Friday,
January 3, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Punta Gorda, Florida. Thomas will be inurned with his wife Marie and son Thomas in New York, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Tom's name to Suncoast Humane Society, at 6781 San Casa Drive,
Englewood, Florida 34224.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Homes & Crematory, Port Charlotte Chapel.