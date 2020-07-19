1/
Thomas F. Durning Jr.
Thomas F. Durning, Jr. of Rotonda West, Fla. passed away peacefully at Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte, Fla., on July 2, 2020.

Tom was a Veteran of the United States Navy serving on the USS Goodrich from 1962 to 1966 and served in the New Haven Fire Department as a Lieutenant from 1970 until his retirement in 1994.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Linda Bellucci Durning of Rotonda West, Fla., his daughter Beth Durning Iovene, grandsons Dylan and Brandon Iovene, and their father Christopher Iovene,

A memorial service is scheduled for July 31, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church will be announced later.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Lewy Body Dementia Association or the Alzheimer's Association.

Published in Englewood Sun on Jul. 19, 2020.
