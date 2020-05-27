Thomas George Rabeck, affectionately known as "Beck" unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Born in Fairview, N.J., December 11, 1945, the son of Rudy and Mary Rabeck, he attended Cliffside Park High School where he played basketball. While growing up, Tom, his family and childhood friends spent time during the year at their home on Swartswood Lake where he enjoyed summer and winter activities. His High School summers were also occupied as a lifeguard at Palisades Amusement Park. Tom went on to graduate from Franklin Pierce University in Rindge, N.H., where he found his love of skiing and became a lifelong resident of Killington, Vt. He immersed himself in the Killington business community, becoming owner operator of Lauren's restaurant, The Sherburne Valley Inn and Blackberry's Lounge. His love for Vermont was a result of his passion for skiing and he would forever call Killington his home. Tom retired to Port Charlotte, Fla., to relax and enjoy life in the warmer weather with his longtime companion, Rosemarie.
Tom was kind, caring and extremely funny. He was always smiling, enjoyed socializing and was well known throughout Killington. Not only was Tom an avid skier, he also had a passion for golf, boating and life itself.
Tom will be deeply missed by his beloved companion Rosemarie Lennon; his sister Elaine Bogert and her husband Richard; his brother Rudy and his wife Anita; and his nieces and nephews, Gina LaScola and her husband Scott, Kim Taylor and Darren Rabeck, as well as many other relatives and close friends.
Due to the current restrictions on travel and large gatherings there will be no visitation but there will be A Celebration of Life at a later date convenient to the family.
To express condolences to the family and share in celebrating the life of Tom "Beck" Rabeck, please visit: www.JohnsonTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guestbook.
If there is an interest, donations can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, in honor of Tom Rabeck. This non-profit organization's mission to honor and empower Wounded Warriors was very important to Tom.
Published in Englewood Sun on May 27, 2020.