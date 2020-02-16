|
Thomas (Tom) H. Joseph, 88, of Englewood, Fla., passed away Jan. 30, 2020. He was a long-time resident of Charlotte County (54 years). Tom was born in Albany, N.Y. on Feb. 2, 1931.
His early years were spent in Ohio where he graduated from Goshen High School. Tom served in the National Guard and the Army. He was a veteran of the Korean War. Tom, his wife Diana, and infant son (Jim) moved to Florida in 1955. He worked in the automotive field. After he retired he became a craftsman in wood. Tom and Diana traveled the eastern states doing craft shows. He had 2 scout troops and was commandant of the Young Marines. He had an airplane and was in the Civil Air Patrol. If you needed help Tom was there.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Diana, 2 sons, Jim (Julie) and Tom (Diana) Joseph, 2 sisters, Patsy Taken and Rosie Throwbridge, 5 grandchildren, Mike, Diana, Carl, Tommy and Brian, and 11 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his daughter-in-law Margaret and sister Rita Rhodes.
A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.