Thomas Jerome Mau


1935 - 2019
Thomas Jerome Mau Obituary
Mau, Thomas Jerome of

Trimont, MN, Previously from St. Paul, MN and retired to Lake Suzy, FL died peacefully on Saturday, August 3rd at the age of 83. Tom was born on October 7, 1935 to the late Ernest and Clara (Kuehl) Mau.

Beloved husband of 58 years to Judy (Krueger). Proud father to Teri Meads (Steve). Loving grandfather to Lauren Schnobrich (Derek), Megan Dsida (Jeff), Kevin Meads, Carly Mau and Brian Meads. Adoring great grandfather of Emery Schnobrich. Tom is also survived by his brother Leo and many nieces, nephews, friends and other family members.

Preceded in death by his parents, son Tom, brothers; Wilbur and Martin, and sisters; Irene, Lorraine and Elaine.

Tom worked for the St. Paul Public School system as an English teacher and Psychologist. Throughout his career he touched many young peoples' lives. Tom loved playing golf, traveling and spending time with family and friends at the cabin.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, August 19 from 10am to 11am at Lutheran Church of the Cross with a service to follow at 11am.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lutheran Church of the Cross or Tidewell Hospice.

Please visit to leave the family your thoughts, memories and condolences on the online guestbook. www.kayspongerpc.com
