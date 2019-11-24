|
|
Thomas R Hennegan
Dear Family and Friends, on November 7, 2019, Angels came to reunite me with the love of my life, my wife, Sharon, my oldest children, Louise and Tommy, and many others that I had been missing. My youngest, Debbie and Cindy were there to send me off. I was blessed with a good life: my amazing wife, loving children (4), grandchildren (16), great-grandchildren (8), son-law, (Randy), sisters, brothers, sister-in-law's, nieces, nephews, countless loyal friends, great co-workers and caring medical people. A special thank you to my family-in-blue. I traveled, ate/cooked great food, sipped fine spirits, enjoyed wonderful music, all in the company of quality people. Celebrate my life at the Gulf Cove Moose Lodge #2554, 4212 N. Access Rd. Englewood, Florida 34224, December 1, 2019 at 1 pm. Please bring a dish to share and if anyone feels like playing music, I'll be listening with appreciation. I love you all, Tom.
