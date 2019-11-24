Home

Englewood Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service
3070 South McCall Road
Englewood, FL 34224
(941) 475-9800
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Gulf Cove Moose Lodge #2554
4212 N. Access Rd.
Englewood, FL
View Map
Thomas R. Hennegan


1937 - 2019
Thomas R. Hennegan Obituary
Thomas R Hennegan

Dear Family and Friends, on November 7, 2019, Angels came to reunite me with the love of my life, my wife, Sharon, my oldest children, Louise and Tommy, and many others that I had been missing. My youngest, Debbie and Cindy were there to send me off. I was blessed with a good life: my amazing wife, loving children (4), grandchildren (16), great-grandchildren (8), son-law, (Randy), sisters, brothers, sister-in-law's, nieces, nephews, countless loyal friends, great co-workers and caring medical people. A special thank you to my family-in-blue. I traveled, ate/cooked great food, sipped fine spirits, enjoyed wonderful music, all in the company of quality people. Celebrate my life at the Gulf Cove Moose Lodge #2554, 4212 N. Access Rd. Englewood, Florida 34224, December 1, 2019 at 1 pm. Please bring a dish to share and if anyone feels like playing music, I'll be listening with appreciation. I love you all, Tom.

Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com
