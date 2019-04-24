Thomas R. "Tom" Stanford, 92, of North Port, FL passed away Monday, April 15, 2019.



He was born to Roy and Ora Stanford in East Cleveland, Ohio.



Tom grew up and went to school in Euclid, Ohio. In World War II he was active in the Merchant Marines and U.S. Navy. After the war he was a civilian captain for twenty years with the Coast Guard, licensed to 100 ton in Florida and the Bahama Islands. He retired after 34 years with the Fort Lauderdale News as a printer and composing room foreman.



In his life Tom enjoyed boating, deep sea fishing, skin diving, camping, motorcycling, bicycling, country western dancing and yes partying with friends. He belonged to the Eagles, Moose, American Legion, DAV, Charlotte Country Music Club and Harbor Cove Civic Association.



Tom is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Denise Stanford; sons, Tim (Lissa Spalding) Stanford and Rev. Thomas (Nancy) Stanford of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; granddaughters, Christina Beck (Chris), Jenna (Neal) Carroll of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; nephew, David Stanford II of Tallahassee, Florida; niece, Cindy (Virgil) Glorioso of North Ft. Myers, Florida; nephews, Jim Grant and Bill (Mary Beth) Grant of Cleveland, Ohio; four great grandchildren; step brother, Corwin Grant of Painesville, Ohio; stepdaughters, Michelle (Aaron) Lail of Newton, North Carolina and Dawn (Chris) Harrington of Tega Cay, South Carolina.



Services are 2 P.M., Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Harbor Cove Clubhouse, 499 Imperial Drive, North Port, Florida 34287.



In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to Douglas T. Jacobson State Veterans' Home Fund, 21281 Grayton Terrace, Port Charlotte FL 33954



Interment will be at a later date at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Rd. 72, Sarasota, Florida.



To send condolences, please visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com Read More Listen to Obituary