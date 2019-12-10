|
|
Thomas William "Tom" Bailey, born October 19, 1930 in Arcadia, Florida to Lillian and Elmer E. Bailey, died December 6, 2019.
He served in Battery D of the National Guard along with most of the young men in Desoto County. While attending the University of Florida, the Guard was called to active duty. After serving as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict, Tom completed his education at the University of Florida.
Tom was always grateful to Louis Morgan, a prominent Arcadia business man, who promised that he would see Tom through college, although he did not need the help as he was aided by the G.I. Bill.
Tom relished his childhood in Arcadia and remained lifelong friends with many in that area.
Tom's career in marketing and real estate with Shell Oil spanned 36 years and moved him and his family to many interesting cities throughout the United States. The last 20 years of his career were spent in the great city of New Orleans where he met and married Cheryl Frey Watkins, his wife of 29 years.
Tom was very proud of the fact that he was able to see all three of his children through college and of the paths chosen by them in their lives. He was always an extremely proud and loving father.
Tom and Cheryl retired and moved to Punta Gorda, Florida where Tom spent more than a decade volunteering with the City on the Code Enforcement, Canal Maintenance and Beautification Boards. He attended most City Council meetings for more than 20 years. He was very active in local and state politics and loved a good political debate.
Tom was a member of Charlotte County Republican Club, Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, Punta Gorda Elks Club and Sacred Heart Catholic Church, where he served many years as a Minister of Hospitality. His smiling face as he opened the door and greeted parishioners will be greatly missed. In past years, Tom enjoyed boating Charlotte Harbor as a member of Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club and Punta Gorda Boat Club.
Tom is survived by his wife Cheryl, his children Patricia Dempsey, Thomas "Bill" Bailey and wife Amy, and Karen Biever and husband Todd, step-son Richard Watkins, and 11 Grandchildren.
Tom is predeceased by his parents and his siblings: Elmer "Bogue" Bailey, Joanna Bailey, Kay Yarbrough, and Lou Bailey Quave.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Tom's name are suggested to Society of St. Vincent de Paul Sacred Heart Conference, 25200 Airport Road, Punta Gorda, Florida 33950.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 13th from 4:00-6:00 PM at Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home. A Funeral will take place on Saturday, December 14th at 11:00 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 211 West Charlotte Street, Punta Gorda, FL 33950. Burial will take place on Tuesday, December 17th at Oak Ridge Cemetery, Oak Ridge Street, Arcadia, FL 34266.
