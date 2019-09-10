|
Tihomir (Tony) Matijasevic, 80, of Punta Gorda, FL, passed away peacefully at his residence with his beloved wife, September 5, 2019. He was born September 26, 1938 in Sibnica, Serbia to Milislav and Leposava Matijasevic.
Tony arrived in the U.S. in 1962, meeting his wife Veselinka (Wilma) Matijasevic and having four children. He worked in the steel industry for many years. He moved his family to Florida from Chicago, IL in 1984 starting in real estate investments. He prospered as a family man of strong morals and faith. In 1994, Tihomir ventured with his Serbian brothers and sisters to purchase property and to build the area's first Serbian Eastern Orthodox Church, St. Sava, located in North Port, FL. He was on the church board for several years holding various positions from 1998 to 2005. He was also the President of the building committee for four years for the building of the new church.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Veselinka (Wilma) Matijasevic, of Punta Gorda, FL; son Petar (Menitta) Matijasevic, of North Port, FL; daughter Dana (Glen) Storm, of Port Charlotte, FL; daughter Nada (James) Meiron, of North Port, FL; his brother Radomir Matijasevic, of Homer Glen, IL; his niece Sonja (Zoran) Grujic, of Elmhurst, IL; niece Suzana Nikitovic, of McHenry, IL; his nephew Tomislav (Mary) Matijasevic, Saint Charles, IL; niece Vesna Solujic Zlatanovic, of Belgrade, Serbia; niece Verana Zlatanovic-Weidner, of Germany; 12 grandchildren Natasha (Pablo) Garcia; Nadia Matijasevic; Lauren Storm; Michael (Sarah) Matijasevic; Clayton Meiron; Ryan Storm; Chase Meiron; Cameron Meiron; Alex Castro; Nathan Matijasevic; Jacob Storm; Matias Castro; three great grandchildren Cheyenne Matijasevic; Liam Garcia; and Jeannie Garcia.
Tihomir was proceeded in death by his daughter Vesna Matijasevic; his parents Milislav and Leposava Matijasevic; his brother Vitomir Matijasevic; his sister Milena Matijasevic; and his brother Milomir Matijasevic; his sister-in-law Olga (Radomir) Matijasevic.
Visitation Thursday, September 12th, 2019 at Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, 9400 Indian Spring Cemetery Road, Punta Gorda, FL 33950, 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with Pomen (Wake Service) starting at 7:00 p.m. Opelo (Funeral Service) Friday September 13th, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church, 8065 W. Price Blvd., North Port, FL 34291.
