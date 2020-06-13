Tim Smallwood, 60, of Punta Gorda, Fla., passed away on June 6, 2020. He was born on Jan. 9, 1960, to Billy and Jeanette Smallwood in Hamilton, Ohio. Tim moved to Punta Gorda in 2000 from Fairfield, Ohio, and worked with the City of Punta Gorda as the Supervisor of Water Distribution for 20 years.
Tim was an avid Jeep and motorcycle lover. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, sitting around a good bonfire with a beer in his hand.
Tim will be deeply missed by his longtime girlfriend Dana Murray; former spouse Michelle Smallwood; daughters Jessica Smallwood and Sara (Taylor) Dame; brother Anthony (Estella); nephew Eric; grandchildren Jaylon, Janelle, Christian, Danny and Harper; family members in Ohio; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and fur children, his dogs Rose, Grace, and Will.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sat. June 13, 2020, at Downtown Gatorz Bar & Grill in Punta Gorda, Fla. from 12 to 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Go Fund Me Memorial for Tim Smallwood. To express condolences to the family and share in celebrating the life of Tim, please visit www.JohnsonTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guestbook. Arrangements are by Johnson Taylor Funeral and Cremation.
Published in Englewood Sun on Jun. 13, 2020.