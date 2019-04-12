It is with a heavy heart of great sadness to announce that Tom (Edward Thomas) Davis of Port Charlotte, Florida lost his battle with kidney disease (ESRD) on Saturday, March 30 at the age of 72.



He was born to Edward and Katherine Davis on November 16, 1946 in Trinidad and Tobago where his father served as a civilian employee to the Caribbean Defense Command with the United States Engineer Department as a welder.



Tom and his wife Chris moved from Miami to the Port Charlotte area in January 2018. He was a veteran that served in the Armed Forces during the Vietnam War and he retired in 2013 as a Senior Draftsperson where he worked for Timothy James Slawson, AIA. Throughout his career his architectural designs included the Monarca Beach Club high-rise in Naples, various hospitals, Coke Cola industrial plants to condominiums and high-end residential homes.



He was a loving husband survived by his wife Christine and a loving brother of Patricia Jackson of Banner Elks, North Carolina, Melanie Arostegui of Pt Saint Lucie, Florida and John Davis of Austintown, Ohio with many cousins, and uncle and great-uncle to many nieces and nephews.



He loved the outdoors where his hobbies were fishing, hunting and photography. His favorite sporting events were the racecars and football games.



A celebration of life will be held in his honor in June, at his home residence in Port Charlotte, Florida.



