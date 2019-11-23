|
Tracy Lynn Cambra 37 died on November 20, 2019 at Tidewell Hospice House in Englewood, Florida.
She was born on May 3, 1982 in Taunton, Massachusetts and came to this area from there in 2005. She was an Medical Assistant, employed by Millennium Medical Group in Port Charlotte, Florida.
She is survived by her parents, Glenn and Debby Cambra of North Port Florida; her sister, Michelle (Jason) Messier of North Port, Florida; her grandmother, Joyce Cambra; 6 uncles, William Driscoll, Ron Cambra, Kenny Cambra, Glenn Davis, Jay Davis, and Dean Davis; her aunt, Darby Davis and her nephews, Finn and Ethan Messier. Services will be private.
Arrangements by Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home and Cremation services. Port Charlotte Chapel.