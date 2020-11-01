Travis Shane Evett



May 14, 1990-Oct. 18, 2020



Travis Shane Evett was known as Billy Bob to fans and friends. Travis loved entertaining from his jokes to his crazy bear stories to singing you a good ol' country song. He lived his entire life in Punta Gorda and took pride in his home town. Travis loved his Bunny and Bump with whom most of his life was spent. To say Travis will be missed by many would be an understatement!



He is survived by his grandparents, Bill and Vilta Markstahler, Irene and Bill Safford, Donnie and Diane Evett Sr. Also, by his parents, Dixie Markstahler, Donnie and Shannon Evett Jr., his siblings, Codi Garcia, Nicole, Lori, and Jeffery Parker. In addition, his aunt, Emma Hall, and uncles Billy Jo Markstahler, Wade and Homer Evett.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 14 at Ziba King Memorial Park, Arcadia, Fla., from noon to dusk.



