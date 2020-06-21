Treva C. McClanahan, passed away at Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte, Fla., on the evening of May 8, 2020, at the age of 85.



She was born on June 6, 1934, in Steuben County, Ind., a daughter of the late Vern and Enola (Hutchins) Hufnagle. Treva is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Raymond L. McClanahan. They were married in Fremont, Ind., on April 28, 1951, and had four beautiful children together: LaVon (and wife, Karen) McClanahan, Kathy McClanahan, Darwin "Brock" (Nancy Lawson) McClanahan - deceased, and Bear (and wife, Marilyn) McClanahan. Treva will forever be remembered by her nine grandchildren, twenty-one great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandsons.



Treva was preceded in death by her two brothers, Robert Hufnagle and Jack Hufnagle, and her four sisters, Gladys Wyatt, Mildred May, Leona Nichols, and Kathryn Hufnagle. She is survived by one of her older sisters, Freida Frain.



Treva loved to cook and entertain. There was no crowd too big or too small that she couldn't feed. She was an avid card player, teaching several of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren to play some of her favorite games: euchre, poker, and bridge. Of all the games she played, her all-time favorite was golf. She golfed and was regularly involved at the Grayling Country Club and the Punta Gorda Country Club. She even won "Club Champion" several times at the Grayling Country Club.



A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday July 18, 2020, at Zion Missionary Church - 205 North Ray Road, Fremont, Indiana.



In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be mailed to Finda Bashore, Secretary of Pelican Harbor. 3108 Sunny Harbor Dr. Punta Gorda, FL 33982. The family would like to donate a bench in Treva's name to the park she resided at for many years. Monetary donations may also be made towards the purchase of the bench.



