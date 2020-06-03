Tyana Marie Platt
1987 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Tyana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tyana Marie Platt, 32, of Port Charlotte, Fla., died Sunday, May 31, 2020, with family surrounding her.

Tyana was born September 8, 1987, in Jeannette, Penn., and moved, six years ago, to Port Charlotte from West Palm Beach, Fla.

Tyana is survived by her loving family, her parents, Dalphan Darwin Leacock Sr. and Lucinda Dawn Leacock; her four brothers; Tyrell Michael (Stephanie) Platt, Dalphan Darwin Stevens Leacock (S.O., Alexis Casella), Devin Joseph Leacock (S.O Jessica H. Reed), Brandon Christopher Leacock; and Tyana's loving fiancee, Elvis Villareal, uncle Michael Stevens McHenry, "Uncle Grandpa Raymond and Aunt Grandma Patty," a host of cousins, aunts, and uncles; and finally, her cherished puppies Katrina JoAnn Platt and Simba Lucious Platt.

Visitation for family and friends celebrating Tyana's life will be held Sat., June 6, 2020, from 2 - 4 p.m. at Roberson's Funeral Home Chapel, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948.

Memorial contributions may be sent to The Spina Bifida Association of Western Pennsylvania www.sbawp.org However, Tyana loved flowers. We love you "Nana"

Friends may visit online at www.Robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Englewood Sun on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
2151 Tamiami Trail
Port Charlotte, FL 33948
941-629-3141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved