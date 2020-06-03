Tyana Marie Platt, 32, of Port Charlotte, Fla., died Sunday, May 31, 2020, with family surrounding her.
Tyana was born September 8, 1987, in Jeannette, Penn., and moved, six years ago, to Port Charlotte from West Palm Beach, Fla.
Tyana is survived by her loving family, her parents, Dalphan Darwin Leacock Sr. and Lucinda Dawn Leacock; her four brothers; Tyrell Michael (Stephanie) Platt, Dalphan Darwin Stevens Leacock (S.O., Alexis Casella), Devin Joseph Leacock (S.O Jessica H. Reed), Brandon Christopher Leacock; and Tyana's loving fiancee, Elvis Villareal, uncle Michael Stevens McHenry, "Uncle Grandpa Raymond and Aunt Grandma Patty," a host of cousins, aunts, and uncles; and finally, her cherished puppies Katrina JoAnn Platt and Simba Lucious Platt.
Visitation for family and friends celebrating Tyana's life will be held Sat., June 6, 2020, from 2 - 4 p.m. at Roberson's Funeral Home Chapel, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948.
Memorial contributions may be sent to The Spina Bifida Association of Western Pennsylvania www.sbawp.org However, Tyana loved flowers. We love you "Nana"
Friends may visit online at www.Robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
