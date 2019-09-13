|
VASELLY ALIMOV, 69, of Englewood, Florida passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, September 12, 2019.
Born in Venezuela on November 20, 1949 he had been a resident since 1999 coming from Allentown, Pennsylvania.
He served in the U.S. Navy as a legal assistant at the Pentagon for several years prior to early retirement due to health issues.
Survivors include his brother and primary caregiver: Victor Alimov of Englewood, Florida; a sister: Sophia Frederick of Whitehall, Pennsylvania and several nieces and nephews.
His is pre-deceased by his mother: Paraska Alimov in 2006.
Funeral service and burial will be in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
Englewood Community Funeral Home has been selected to handle arrangements.
You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com