VASELLY ALIMOV Obituary
VASELLY ALIMOV, 69, of Englewood, Florida passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, September 12, 2019.

Born in Venezuela on November 20, 1949 he had been a resident since 1999 coming from Allentown, Pennsylvania.

He served in the U.S. Navy as a legal assistant at the Pentagon for several years prior to early retirement due to health issues.

Survivors include his brother and primary caregiver: Victor Alimov of Englewood, Florida; a sister: Sophia Frederick of Whitehall, Pennsylvania and several nieces and nephews.

His is pre-deceased by his mother: Paraska Alimov in 2006.

Funeral service and burial will be in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Englewood Community Funeral Home has been selected to handle arrangements.

You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com
