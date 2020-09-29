1/1
Velda M. (McNeal) Zinn
Velda M. Zinn (McNeal), of Punta Gorda, Fla., passed away peacefully at her summer home on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. She had a long and fulfilling life during which she accomplished many things. She was the co-owner of several businesses alongside her husband of 56 years. Together they owned a restaurant, the "Sir-loin" in Muskegon, Mich., and later both "Zinn's Landing" and "Zinn's Coal Company" in Gallipolis, Ohio.

Upon retiring they moved to Punta Gorda, Fla., where Velda quickly made herself active in local groups. She shared her love of crafting by making stained glass lampshades and quilts for all her loved ones.

Her summers were spent at the family summer home in Fountain, Mich. Where she loved to watch the wildlife, go fishing on the lake, 4th of July fireworks and the inevitable campfires. She was the matriarch that held her family together. She had the ability to make everyone feel welcomed and loved whether playing games, celebrating holidays or just spending a casual day.

She is predeceased by her husband, Ralph; son, John; and brother, Cecil "Mac" McNeal.

She leaves behind to cherish her memories, her daughters, Konnie Zinn-Carter and Helen (Daniel) Crisalli; granddaughters, Jennifer (Robert) Mathias and Heather Fleming, great-grandchildren; Tyler, Cody, Zoe, Sebastian, and "Baby J" on the way. As well as many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 2 - 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, 203 East First North Street, Laingsburg, MI 48848.

Memorials are suggested to the Republican Party 520 Seymour Ave., Lansing, MI 48933 or at https://www.migop.org/donate. Online condolences may be shared at www.watkinsfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Sun Newspapers on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes - Laingsburg Chapel
203 E. First North Street
Laingsburg, MI 48848
(517) 651-5415
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 28, 2020
Konnie & Helen,
I am sorry to hear about your Mom. Many of my fondest memories involve working at the Sir-Loin. May you find peace in her peace. Hugs to you both.
Mary Lynn Erskine (fka Burns)
Coworker
