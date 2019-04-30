Venessa Lorraine Mason, 57 years "YOUNG", of Port Charlotte, Florida died Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019.



Venessa was born December 30, 1961 in Fort Myers, Florida to the late C.W. and Daisy Gomillia And also proceeded in death by one grandchild and several other loving family members. She lived in and moved to Punta Gorda 51 years ago from Fort Myers. Venessa was a secretary for Charlotte County Public Schools for 36 years and a member of Murdock Baptist Church.



Survived by her loving family, her husband, Leslie G. Mason, II of Port Charlotte; two daughters, Tyquesha R. Thomas of Port Charlotte and Takira D. Thomas of Punta Gorda; two sons, Walter E. Thomas II of Punta Gorda and Brandon Waters-Mason of Cape Coral; Five sisters, Dollie Hubbard, Gynelle Shamel, Diane Gomillia, Stephanie "Honey" Harris, and Sarah Thompson. Two brothers, Charles Gomillia and Erna Gomillia. She also leaves behind her 16 grandchildren.



Funeral services will be held Saturday 10:30 AM, May 4, 2019 at Murdock Baptist Church, 18375 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 33948. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 AM until service time.



If you wish to make contributions in lieu of flowers please send to Murdock Baptist Church.



