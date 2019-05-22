Veronica A. Campbell, 72, of Port Charlotte, Florida, daughter of Samuel Boothe (preceded in death) and Hazel DeLeon was born in Kingston, Jamaica on February 22, 1947. The Lord needed another angel in his kingdom when he called Veronica Campbell home, to gain the final victory on Thursday, May 16, 2019.



Veronica immigrated from Jamaica in June of 1968 and moved to Bronx, New York. It was here where she met and married the love of life, Bertum "Sonny" Campbell. From this glorious matrimony, in which they celebrated almost forty-three years of love, joy, and happiness; they had three children, Brenda, David and Anthony.



She was employed at Blue Cross and Blue Shield for 25 years. While working at Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Veronica obtained her degree in accounting at Mercy College where she graduated with honors, Cum Laude. After receiving her degree, she became employed at Jacobi Medical Center as an Assistant Comptroller until she left New York.



Veronica and Sonny moved to Port Charlotte, Florida in 1997. After a short time searching for a job, She gained employment for the City of Sarasota, Florida as an accountant from which she retired. She enjoyed making new friends, spending time with family and enjoyed time with her church members.



She received Christ at an early age. Veronica enjoyed going to church weekly and loved serving the Lord. She was a member of Port Charlotte United Methodist Church. She also attended Port Charlotte Seventh-Day Adventist Church and Port Charlotte New Testament Church of God. While attending theses churches, Veronica loved to sing, so she was a member of the choir, she loved to teach so she was a member of the women's ministry and loved community service like visiting patients at the hospital.



Veronica always looked forward to vacationing and taking cruises with her husband and family. She would enjoy when her family would visit and spend time with her as well as going to Michigan and New Jersey to visit them. She was elated when she found out she was going to be a great-grandmother in July even though she didn't know the sex of the baby. Her bright smile and voice for singing will be missed.



To cherish her beautiful memories, Veronica leaves her husband of fifty one years, Bertum Campbell; mother, Hazel DeLeon; one daughter Brenda Ferraro (Kevin Ferraro); two sons; David Campbell (Donica Campbell), Anthony Campbell (Sherita Campbell), four grandchildren, Jamila Wilson, Ashuntay Campbell-Tomasuolo, David A. Campbell II, Denver A. Campbell, stepchildren, step grandchildren, step great grandchildren brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and a host of other relatives, friends, and wonderful church members.



Funeral services celebrating Veronica's life will be held Friday 10:00 AM, May 24, 2019 at the Port Charlotte United Methodist Church, 21075 Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte, FL 33952.



Visitation will be Friday from 9:00 AM until service time at the church. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Port Charlotte.



Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel. Read More Listen to Obituary