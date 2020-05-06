VICTOR SAVILL
Victor Savill was born in Cochran, Ontario on November 18, 1927, and died in Englewood, Fla. on April 30, 2020.
Victor was an Electrician for 30 years at General Motors in Indianapolis, Ind. before retiring to Englewood, Fla. in 1988.
Vic is preceded in death by his wife Annette Beaulieu to whom he was married 42 years. He was also preceded in death by his two sisters (Louise Summers & Evelyn LaRoche) and two brothers (Horace & Joseph). He is survived by his daughters Susan Collins (Ken) and Linda Cox (David), his three grandchildren, Ben Cox, Rachel Yantis, Claire Schwartz and 5 great- grandchildren. He is also survived by his longtime friend Cathryn Keith.
Victor's visitation is scheduled for Thursday, May 7 from 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. at the Lemon Bay Funeral Home in Englewood, Fla. His final resting place will be at Gulf Pines Cemetery in Englewood, Fla. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Heart Association, in his memory.
Published in Englewood Sun on May 6, 2020.