Viki Joy Zeman (1947 - 2020)
Viki died Sunday 2/16 at our home in Punta Gorda, Florida. Born to the late Charles and Rae Opitz, Viki grew up in Westfield NJ. She was awarded a Bachelor of Arts from University of Miami (Class of '69) and enjoyed a diverse career. She was a speech therapist and special-ed teacher before deciding on a full time career in the corporate world. Viki held several positions within AT&T, eventually retiring as a manager in Corporate Real Estate operations.
She leaves behind Ron her husband of 30 years, a brother Mark Opitz, his wife Patricia and their son Guy. Her extended family included several nieces and nephews.
Viki and Ron moved to Punta Gorda in early 2000 to enjoy a snow-free retirement. She loved travel, classic movies, and gardening. "Joy" was much more than her middle name; it's what she brought to the life of those around her.
Please consider a donation to your favored cause in lieu of flowers.
Services will be held 11 a.m., Tues. 3/10/20 at San Antonio Catholic Church, 24445 Rampart Blvd, Port Charlotte FL.