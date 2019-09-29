Home

Virgil Norris Clegg


1937 - 2019
Virgil Norris Clegg, passed away on September 11, 2019 at the age of 82 years.

Cherished husband to the late Joan Clegg nee Eades, loving father of Dianna (Luis) Heredia, David (Mary) Clegg, and the late Donald Clegg. Virgil was step-father to Craig (Lisa) Watson, Scott (Julie) Watson & the late Teri Watson.

Family and friends are welcome at a Memorial Service to be held at Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #764, 14156 Tamiami Trl, North Port, Florida, on Thursday, October 3, 2019 3pm - 5pm.

In lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions may be made at Mooseheart/Moosehaven Endowment Fund, www.moosecharities.org.

A complete obituary found at www.springgrove.org.
