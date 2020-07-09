On the morning of July 5, 2020, Virginia "Jini" Carol Clayton, 88, passed peacefully after a long battle with cancer. She was visiting Naples, Fla., in the company of her daughter, Renee. She was born in 1932 in Buffalo, N.Y., to mother Mary Beam Schudt and father Frederick Schudt. At the time of her death, she lived in Punta Gorda, Fla., with her daughter, Joette.
Virginia graduated from Amherst Central High School, Amherst, N.Y. in 1949. After high school she took accounting classes at the State University of New York-Buffalo and began her life-long career in Tax Preparation and as a Certified Financial Planner. She lived in the Buffalo area until moving to Port Charlotte, Fla., in 1972 upon retirement of her husband Albert. She worked for Buelow Tax Service from 1974 until she retired at age 85. Virginia was a Girl Scout leader and Aquatics Director. She enjoyed travelling throughout her lifetime, visiting many destinations including Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and Mexico. She was an expert bowler with a 265 average. She was a member of the 600 club and even appeared on a nationally televised bowling competition in the 1970s. In her later years, she enjoyed vacationing and spending time with her family, playing cards at the Moose Club, Elk Lodge, and Cultural Center, and playing Mexican Train and Rumikub with family members.
Virginia is survived by her four children, Linda (Terry) Rowland, David (Carolyn) Snyder, Renee (Blair) McVety, and Joette (Roger) Maynard. Virginia had ten grandchildren, Jill, Erin, and Jamie Rowland, Andrew Snyder and Jennifer (Andrew) Cole, Samantha Bishop and Colton McVety, and Leah (Steven) Bagiardi, Elise, and Lauren Clark. She had two great-grandchildren, Grady and Harper Rowland. She loved her family dog, Maddie. Virginia will be missed by her family and many friends for her kind heart and consistent thoughtfulness and generosity. She was always one to brighten any room.
Visitation will be held 10 to 11 a.m., followed by a Funeral services at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel. Interment will follow to Charlotte Memorial Gardens in Punta Gorda, Florida next to her husband, Albert Petrocelli. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be sent in honor of Virginia to Moffitt Cancer Center at 12902 USF Magnolia Drive, Tampa, FL, 33612 or the Alliance for Children's Rights at www.kids-alliance.org
