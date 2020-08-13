1/1
Virginia Knight
Virginia Knight, 92, of Punta Gorda, Fla., passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020. She was born on October 5, 1927, to Bob and Bessie Ernest in Punta Gorda, Fla.

Throughout her many years in Punta Gorda and Boca Grande, Virginia enjoyed helping with the family business, Knight Brothers Boat and Marina, and within the local community. She lovingly raised her four children and as the family grew became a doting grandmother to her wonderful grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Virginia was married to her beloved husband Johns for 67 years prior to his passing in 2014 and together, they traveled throughout the country in their motorhome. She also found delight in gardening and attending Bluegrass shows. Mostly, she adored spending time with family and friends.

Virginia will be deeply missed by her daughter Virginia Knight; sons Thomas A. Knight, Johns (Shelia) Knight, and Eugene (Cynthia) Knight; multiple brothers and sisters; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at the Indian Springs Cemetery, 5400 Indian Springs Road, Punta Gorda, FL.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org.

To express condolences to the family and share in celebrating the life of Virginia, please visit www.JohnsonTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guestbook. Arrangements are by Johnson Taylor Funeral and Cremation.

Published in Englewood Sun on Aug. 13, 2020.
