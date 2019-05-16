Virginia "Ginny" Koski, 98 of 36439 Singletary Rd. Myakka City, FL was called to be with God, surrounded by her loving family at home, on Saturday, May 11, 2019.



Virginia was born in Detroit, MI to Earl & Beatrice Davis on Jan. 13, 1921.



Virginia married her "Forever love" Arthur Koski on Sept. 13, 1952. They were married for 57 years before Art's passing in 2009.



In 1958, Virginia and Art moved their family from Detroit, MI to Port Charlotte, FL where they resided for 46 years, only to move slightly north to Bradenton, FL for health reasons.



Virginia is survived by daughters: Elaine (Kevin) Craig, Phyllis (Bruce) Bulger and son: Russell (Kim) Koski. Grandchildren: Mike (Bonnie) Parker, Erin Craig, Jason Galeone and Phillip Koski. Great Grandchildren: Taylor, Brionna, Justin, Jayda, David & Kendall along with many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews who all loved her dearly. And her "best friend" and sister, Dolores Haugh.



Virginia is preceded in death by her husband: Arthur Koski, daughter: Judy (Randy) Betzold, parents: Earl and Beatrice Davis, sisters: MaryEllen, Rita, brothers: Earl and Robert.



The family of Virginia wishes to thank Tidewell Hospice of Sarasota for their help and compassion at our time of need.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice.



Services will be held at a later date.