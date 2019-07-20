Virginia L. (Bonnett) Marten



Jinny, 89, of Port Charlotte, passed away unexpectedly on June 11, 2019.



She was born on July 19, 1929 near Long Lake in Fond Du Lac County, Wisconsin.



She loved being outside taking care of her home and flowers.



She was a member of the Port Charlotte Eagles, American Legion of Port Charlotte, Florida and Greenbush, Wisconsin. She loved her weekly card games with friends that became family to her.



She is survived by her sister, Carleen Theil of Plymouth, Wisconsin; daughter, Sandra (Kevin) Dugenske; one sister-in-law, Margaret Marten of Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin; six grandsons; one grandaughter; six great-grandaughters; two great-grandsons; many nieces and nephews; and her best friend Nola. She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Alice (Prindle) Bonnett; eight brothers and sisters; three daughters; ex-husband; and special friend, Emil Kjer of Port Charlotte.



She will be buried at the Farmin Cemetary, Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin at a later date. She will be greatly missed by all. Love you and miss you Mom.