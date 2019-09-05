|
|
Virginia M. Ball, 87, of Punta Gorda, FL passed away August 29, 2019 surrounded by family. She was born August 28, 1932 in Gladwin, MI. She grew up in the Flint area and graduated from Dye High School in 1950. She enjoyed playing softball and bowling.
She moved to the Dallas, Texas area and lived there from 1958-1973. Working for the Sears Roebuck Company and Collins Radio. This is where she started her family. She moved back to Flint, Michigan with her four children in 1973 and lived there until 1988, when she retired to Punta Gorda.
She was a member of the Cleveland United Methodist Church and enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and playing bingo.
She is survived by her children Kathi Weidman (Mark) of Anchorage, Alaska; Jim Ball (Deb) of The Colony, Texas; Jamie Foster (Paul) of Punta Gorda, FL and Marti Leuschen (Chris) of Corinth, Texas. Her seven grandchildren, Jessica Flickinger -Alaska, Dan Weidman- California, Andrew Franklin-Punta Gorda, Amber LaSanska-Port Charlotte, Joey Ball-Texas, Katie Beth and Jake Leuschen - Texas. Four great grandchildren- Sadie, Lucy and Henry Flickenger and Baby Boy LaSanska. Her sisters, Betty Holmes (Les) of Palm Beach and Patricia Smith (Don) of Michigan. Several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Gladys Myers, brothers Elmer and Jerry Myers, sisters Vivian Streichert, Barbara Jenkins and Helen Warram.
Service will be held at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, please offer memorial donations to Tidewell Hospice at www.tidewell.org
Please visit kays-ponger.com to leave the family your thoughts, memories and condolences on the online guestbook.