Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kays Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home & Cremation Services
635 E Marion Avenue
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
(941) 639-1133
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Ball
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia M. Ball

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia M. Ball Obituary
Virginia M. Ball, 87, of Punta Gorda, FL passed away August 29, 2019 surrounded by family. She was born August 28, 1932 in Gladwin, MI. She grew up in the Flint area and graduated from Dye High School in 1950. She enjoyed playing softball and bowling.

She moved to the Dallas, Texas area and lived there from 1958-1973. Working for the Sears Roebuck Company and Collins Radio. This is where she started her family. She moved back to Flint, Michigan with her four children in 1973 and lived there until 1988, when she retired to Punta Gorda.

She was a member of the Cleveland United Methodist Church and enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and playing bingo.

She is survived by her children Kathi Weidman (Mark) of Anchorage, Alaska; Jim Ball (Deb) of The Colony, Texas; Jamie Foster (Paul) of Punta Gorda, FL and Marti Leuschen (Chris) of Corinth, Texas. Her seven grandchildren, Jessica Flickinger -Alaska, Dan Weidman- California, Andrew Franklin-Punta Gorda, Amber LaSanska-Port Charlotte, Joey Ball-Texas, Katie Beth and Jake Leuschen - Texas. Four great grandchildren- Sadie, Lucy and Henry Flickenger and Baby Boy LaSanska. Her sisters, Betty Holmes (Les) of Palm Beach and Patricia Smith (Don) of Michigan. Several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Gladys Myers, brothers Elmer and Jerry Myers, sisters Vivian Streichert, Barbara Jenkins and Helen Warram.

Service will be held at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, please offer memorial donations to Tidewell Hospice at www.tidewell.org

Please visit kays-ponger.com to leave the family your thoughts, memories and condolences on the online guestbook.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now