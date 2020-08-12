1/1
Virginia M. Desforge
1932 - 2020
Virginia M. Desforge, 88, of Punta Gorda, Fla., died Friday, August 7, 2020, at Life Care Center of Punta Gorda.

Virginia was born January 13, 1932, in Findlay, Ohio, to the late Harry and Marie (nee-Dangler) Balbaugh. She moved to Punta Gorda from Holland, Ohio in 2000. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Punta Gorda and the Punta Gorda Moose Lodge.

She is survived by her loving family, husband, Maurice "Moe" Desforge of Punta Gorda, Fla.; two daughters, Sandra Shade of Toledo and Sharon Niner of Napoleon, Ohio; a step-daughter, Katherine Evans of Pembroke, N.H.; a son, Michael J. Lewis of Port Charlotte, Fla.,; a step-son, Rev. Dr. David Desforge of Knoxville, Tenn.; and a brother, Karl Balbaugh of Perrysburg, Ohio; 11 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren; Virginia was preceded in death by her first husband, James Lee Lewis who died in 2005.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 , from 6 p.m to 8 p.m. at Roberson Funeral Home, 215 Mary St., Punta Gorda, FL 33950. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday 11 a.m., August 13, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 211 W. Charlotte Ave., Punta Gorda, FL 3390. Further services will be held in Holland, OH with interment Resurrection Cemetery, Toledo, Ohio.

Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Punta Gorda Chapel.

Published in Englewood Sun on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
AUG
13
Mass of Christian Burial
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
215 Mary Street
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
941-639-7500
