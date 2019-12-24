|
What can be said about Wally Dunham? When first meeting him and getting to know him, he is tough as nails. He was a brave veteran who was a POW in the Korean War. He was a child at heart with a sweet tooth like no other, and bringing his entire family to the circus every time it was in town as if he was seeing it for the first time again and again. He was a true southerner who loved going out on his boat and fish for hours on end. Most importantly, he was a loving, caring, and inspirational figure to every single member of his family and any time he was hit with something he managed to get back up stronger than ever. Husband to Sandra Dunham, Father to Cindy Burchett, Wally Dunham II, Jennifer Richey. Grandfather to Eric Burchett, Nicole Jimenez, Zach Jenckes, Austin Williamson, Bree Williamson, and Elijah Jimenez.