Walter Joseph Murphy, 72, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Englewood Community Hospital.
Born on November 24, 1947, to Joseph and Doris Murphy, he had been a resident of Charlotte county for four years coming from Jensen Beach, Fla.
Walter had served in the U.S. Army having completed two tours in Vietnam and received a Bronze Star Medal.
Survivors include his two daughters: Jeanine Murphy-Hernandez of Largo, Fla., and Michelle Claussen of New York; his mother: Doris Aries of Port Charlotte, Fla., and a grandson: Ethan Hernandez.
Walter will be buried in the White City Cemetery in Ft. Pierce.
Englewood Community Funeral Home has been selected to handle arrangements.