Walter Joseph Murphy
Walter Joseph Murphy, 72, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Englewood Community Hospital.

Born on November 24, 1947, to Joseph and Doris Murphy, he had been a resident of Charlotte county for four years coming from Jensen Beach, Fla.

Walter had served in the U.S. Army having completed two tours in Vietnam and received a Bronze Star Medal.

Survivors include his two daughters: Jeanine Murphy-Hernandez of Largo, Fla., and Michelle Claussen of New York; his mother: Doris Aries of Port Charlotte, Fla., and a grandson: Ethan Hernandez.

Walter will be buried in the White City Cemetery in Ft. Pierce.

Englewood Community Funeral Home has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com

Published in Sun Newspapers on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Englewood Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service
3070 South McCall Road
Englewood, FL 34224
(941) 475-9800
