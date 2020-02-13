|
Warren Douglas Hayes Jr., 90, of Englewood, Fla. and Blacksburg, Va. departed this life on Feb. 6, 2020 in the care of family and Hospice. Born Sept. 14, 1929 in Washington D.C. he was the son of the late Warren Douglas Hayes, Sr. and Donna Scott-Smith Hayes.
He was a proud member of the Corp of Cadets and a graduate of Virginia Tech, having graduated with a Bachelors Degree in Engineering. He served for several years for the US Army during the Korean War, and finished his days serving as an Engineer for the United States Government. He was a Life-Member of the American Legion, a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Fraternal Order of the Elks, a member of the Vienna Wireless Society. He was a member of the St. Raphael Catholic Church of Englewood, Fla.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Margaret "Bunny" Hayes.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Barbara D. Hayes; his son, Dr. D Scott Hayes (Sandy) of Blacksburg, Va., a Daughter Jana L. Hayes of Wheaton, Ill.; grandchildren, Kelsey Elizabeth Jones (Dr. Derek Jones) of Winston-Salem, N.C., Whitney Ann Hayes of Blacksburg, Va. and Shannon Mangenchine (Jeremy) of New Orleans, La.; great-grandchildren Zeke, Noah, and Eli Mangenchine of New Orleans, La.; step-daughters Carol DiPietrantonio of Cumming, Ga., and Lisa Snow-Beaudin of Livingston, Mo.; and a step-granddaughter, Audrey Sanders.
Funeral services will be conducted on Mon., Feb. 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the River Church (Blacksburg First Church of God Building, 110 Roanoke St, E Blacksburg, Va.) with Father Jonathan Tagg officiating. Burial will follow in the Westview Cemetery, in Blacksburg, Va. Kendall Funeral Home in Pembroke, Va. is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent by visiting kendallfuneralhome.com.