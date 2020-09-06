Dr. Warren Worthley, PE,MfgE passed away on September 1, 2020, at the age of 85. Warren was a Florida boy, born in Daytona Beach and was a beach bum until moving to Ohio at the age of 10. There, he lost his southern accent and learned to speak "Midwest".



He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering at Ohio University. After six months in the Army Corp of Engineers, he completed his Master of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering at Michigan State University. Later, he would complete his Doctorate in Engineering at University of Detroit.



He joined Pratt & Whitney Aircraft in West Palm Beach, working in the space program and helped with the rocket design that placed Alan Shepard in orbit. A fun job and great experience.



After leaving Pratt & Whitney, he became the Department Chair of Mechanical Engineering and Technology at Purdue University in Ft. Wayne, Ind. Warren served on the Board of Directors of the Society of Manufacturing Engineering (SME) during which he helped create the SME Education Foundation in 1979. He loved teaching and retired after 25 years at the age of 53 after serving six years as the Dean of the School of Engineering and Technology. He moved to Punta Gorda, coming back to Florida to fish.



Warren had played a banjo professionally up north and wanted to share his talent locally. He started teaching "Banjo Sing Along". Some of his over 100 students decided that they would like to learn more and the Sunshine Strummers performing group was born! This group of seven banjo players and keyboard players performed throughout Southwest Florida, on seven cruise ships including the QE2 (twice), and three times for Disney Magic Music Days.



Not only did Warren play the banjo, but he also loved singing Barbershop Harmony music and was most proud to sing with the Sarasota Chorus of the Keys at the 2005 International Barbershop Competition in Salt Lake City. After leaving barbershop singing he continued to sing in the church choir at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church.



After the Strummers ended, Warren began his internet business of selling discount outboard motor oil. After five years, he sold "Domo Online".



Warren and wife Donna shared a love of cruising, spending hundreds of hours on the beautiful seas. Tahiti, Russia, all of the Caribbean islands, Rome, Greece, France, Alaska, Canada, Spain and some other islands were among their ports of call.



One of the most important aspects of Warren's life was marrying Donna, his love for life. They were married 45 years. Warren leaves four outstanding, competent, capable, loving children: Susan Laubhan (David), Lauren Briggs (Christopher), Cyndy Freeze (Ron), and Michael (Christine). These children have brought great love and comfort over the years and especially in the last few months. He leaves five grandchildren: Alexandria Freeze-Brandon (Bryan), Aaron Freeze, Jared Worthley, Meredith Worthley and Joey Worthley who round out the Love. He also leaves a sister, Carol Adams who he considered one of the most outstanding women he had known.



"Colon cancer won out, but I walked with God to a loved, peaceful, and grateful goodbye."



Warren's life will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements by Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home 9400 Indian Spring Cemetery Road, Punta Gorda, Fl.



Donations in Warren's memory can be made to Tidewell Hospice 5955 Rand Blvd. Sarasota, Fl. 34238 or the Society of Manufacturing Engineering Education Foundation 1000 Town Center, Suite 1910 Southfield, MI 48075.



