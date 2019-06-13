Wayne E Wollermann



On May 23rd 2019 Wayne Wollermann passed away in his home with his family by his side. Wayne was born September 26th 1937 in Milwaukee, WI to Christian and Isabel Wollermann. He was a graduate of Pulaski High School, and later received his BBA from UW Wisconsin. Wayne served in the Army following his graduation from College.



Wayne had a long career is Sales and after many years retired with his beloved Wife of 58 years ( Marion ) to Punta Gorda, Florida. They had 19 wonderful years together in their Florida Home and enjoyed playing golf, tennis, musicals and their friendships.



He is survived by His wife, Marion G Wollermann, his Son Brian Wollermann,(wife, Krisi Wollermann),grand daughter Isabel Wollermann, grandson, Xaiver Wollermann, his Daughter Kristy Ann Rogers, ( husband William E Rogers), and grandson, Samuel T Rogers.



Those who knew Wayne best will miss his ever present smile, the jokes always ready to brighten the day, and the great story teller he was. No matter the subject, Wayne always had a story to tell and those near and dear to him know that he will be greatly missed.



A " Celebration of Life" will be held at the Twin Isle Country Club in Punta Gorda, Florida at a later date. Read More Listen to Obituary